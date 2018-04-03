'Challenging week' affected Australia mentally, admits Paine

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia following their involvement in the Newlands fiasco that derailed the tourists' efforts, while Darren Lehmann will now leave his role as coach.

And Australia were humbled by the Proteas in the aftermath, losing the third and fourth Tests by huge margins to leave Paine - stepping up in Smith's absence - to reflect on a dismal tour.

"It has been a really challenging week," he said in the post-series presentation. "You can't doubt our effort.

"We just couldn't get to grips with what has happened in the last week and we couldn't apply ourselves mentally. When you're slightly off in Test cricket, against world-class opposition, you're found wanting - and we certainly were.

"We've lost two of our best players - two of the best players in the world - and Cameron Bancroft's our leading run-scorer in the series. We've got some huge gaps we need to fill.

"The flip-side is that there is a huge opportunity now for guys to stand up and play a long period of Test cricket for Australia."

On South Africa, Paine added: "They were outstanding. Whatever has happened to us this week has happened, but I don't think we can hide behind the fact that, on skill, they completely outplayed us. They've been far too good."

Looking ahead to the future, Paine is now keen to move on.

"We've got a fair bit of time now," he said. "It will be good for guys to get home, take a deep breath after everything that's happened and, in the next couple of weeks, start to focus on our next series.

"It's exciting for a new group that we can start to rebuild a new culture and hopefully perform a hell of a lot better than we did in this Test match."

Opposite number Faf du Plessis admitted that South Africa's aim was to prey on Australia's mental fragility in the final Test as the Proteas won by a mammoth 492 runs.

" are obviously a very strong team and they came over and played really good cricket," he said. "I thought their bowling was fantastic and Pat Cummins had a very good series - he challenged us the whole time.

"Obviously there was a lot of off-field stuff that was difficult for them to handle and that's why, we thought, pushing them mentally as far as we can - even - it would be really tough for them."

Source: OPTA