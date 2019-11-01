Check out Sourav Ganguly's plan for Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri

1. Sachin Tendulkar

The batting maestro could be used in a mentor role to young cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw, who have been going through their share of troubles.

"The process has been started, but it is too early to make statements on the progress or how things stand. But, if all goes as per plan, you could see the likes of Shubman Gill or Rishabh Pant or Prithvi Shaw spending quality time with the legend and discussing not just their cricketing skills, but also the mental side of the game.

"Who is better than the man who played international cricket for 24 years to share his experience with the new kids on the block? This would indeed be another masterstroke keeping in mind the future of Indian cricket," IANS quoted a BCCI source as saying.

2. Ravi Shastri

Shastri is the current Indian coach and his tenure will run till 2021. But Ganguly wants Shastri to play a bigger role and get himself involved with NCA a lot more. "We will also create a system where Ravi's involvement is more at the NCA till the time he's coach. We will make it a good Centre of Excellence. We have Rahul Dravid, Paras (Mhambrey) and Bharat Arun also goes there," Ganguly said at the Eden Gardens.

However, Ganguly said that Shastri is doing well as the coach even though Indian needs to address the problem of not being able to cross the final hurdle at the global events. "He's done well with the side. He will be with us for next two years. They reached the CT final in 2017 when they lost to Pakistan and then lost in the World Cup semifinal. It's a great side and just need to get the last hurdle through. We will deal with it when it comes."

2. Rahul Dravid

It has been the stated aim to make the National Cricket Academy a ‘finishing school' and change its image as a rehabilitation centre. Dravid is the chief of NCA and has played a lot of cricket along with Sourav Ganguly. Recently, Ganguly met Dravid at the NCA and discussed the blue print to take NCA forward and hopefully we will soon listen some news in this regard.

4. Ganguly's vision for NCA

The BCCI has been trying for over a decade to move the NCA out of the premises of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In 2017, it finally completed the purchase of 40 acres of land, in the Devanahalli Aerospace Park area.

"A lot of work goes in the NCA. It is right in the heart of the city in Bangalore and we won't get a location like this. I think KSCA does help a lot and don't even charge a penny from BCCI for using those facilities. They've done a lot of good work with the junior and senior teams. Once that's complete, NCA will get a lot bigger," Ganguly said.