Check Out: Suryakumar Yadav picks his combined squad of MI Cape Town and MI Emirates

Suryakumar, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was tasked to form a team comprised of the other two MI franchises.

MI group has two different franchises in T20 cricket named MI Emirates that will play in the UAE-based ILT20 league, while the MI Cape Town will play in the South Africa-based SA20 league.

There are some big names across the two teams and Suryakumar Yadav picked up his best combined eleven on Sunday.

MI Emirates and MI Cape Town Combined XI:

Suryakumar picked up talented South African youngster Dewald Brevis as one of his openers, who also plays for Mumbai Indians. Rassie Van Der Dussen is going to partner Brevis at the top. Both players play for MI Cape Town.

He then picked up West Indies southpaw Nicholas Pooran, who will be donning the MI Emirates jersey. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone also made his squad, who will play for MI Cape Town. Livingstone plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan, who will captain the MI Cape Town, has made it to SKY's combined team. But the Indian batter chose Kieron Pollard as his captain, who is also appointed as the skipper of MI Emirates.

IPL's most expensive player Sam Curran, along with Dwayne Bravo, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult complete Suryakumar's XI.

Full Squad:

It was the dominance of MI Cape Town in SKY's combined squad as 7 players from the South Africa-based wing made it to his first eleven.

Dewald Brevis (MI Cape Town), Rassie Van Der Dussen (MI Cape Town), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Liam Livingstone (MI Cape Town), Kieron Pollard (C) (MI Emirates), Dwayne Bravo (MI Emirates), Sam Curran (MI Cape Town), Rashid Khan (MI Cape Town), Jofra Archer (MI Cape Town), Kagiso Rabada (MI Cape Town), Trent Boult (MI Emirates)

Suryakumar aiming big in IPL 2023:

Suryakumar Yadav will be hoping to continue his amazing T20 form in the IPL as well. The dashing batter did exceedingly well for Mumbai Indians in 2022 but the Paltans had a miserable season last term. Suryakumar scored 1164 runs in 2022 for India in the T20I format and has shown no signs of stopping that as he pulled off a carnage against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7), scoring 112 off just 51 balls.