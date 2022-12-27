Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Dream11, Streaming Details

The Blues find themselves eighth in the table following a dismal run ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Graham Potter was undefeated in his first nine games but has lost four out of his last five.



Bournemouth, on the other hand, have risen up to the 14th position in the table following an upturn in form ahead of the World Cup. However, they need to keep raking up points if they have to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.



Here is a look at all you need to know about Chelsea vs Bournemouth-



Date: 27th December



Time: 11:00 PM (IST)



Venue: Stamford Bridge, London



TV Channel: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3



Live streaming: Hotstar VIP



Chelsea vs Bournemouth Team News:



Chelsea- Armando Broja is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic will be given time to recover after the FIFA World Cup and will be unavailable. Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also out with injuries. Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also likely to shake off injuries to come back to the squad.



Bournemouth- Gary O'Neil was still able to call upon a good chunk of his settled first XI at St James' Park, although Neto and David Brooks are out until the New Year, while Jefferson Lerma, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier will all need last-minute fitness tests.

Chelsea Starting 11 (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Nathaniel Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly; Reece James, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella; Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem SterlingBournemouth Starting 11 (4-4-2): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Jaidon Anthony; Philipp Billing, Dominic SolankeChelsea will be major favourites against Bournemouth. Graham Potter's side will be raring to go as the Premier League resumes and should be able to see off Bournemouth. We predict a 3-1 win for the Blues.Goalkeeper: Mark TraversDefenders: Reece James (Vice-captain), Marc Cucurella, Adam SmithMidfielders: Mason Mount, Philip Billing, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, Conor GallagherAttackers: Dominic Solanke, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Captain)