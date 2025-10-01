Mann vs Burpees: Adventurer with a cause Mann Sharma, announces historic World Book of Records attempt

Double Champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai Ready To Unify Strawweight Kickboxing Title Against Jonathan Di Bella At ONE Fight Night 36

Cricket Chennai crowd gives players unmatched motivation: Ajay Thakur after Puneri Paltan's win By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 14:54 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Chennai, Oct 1: The SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai reaffirmed its status as one of the most electric venues in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 as Puneri Paltan edged out Bengal Warriorz in a high-octane clash. Riding on the energy of the Chennai faithful, Paltan registered a thrilling 49-44 victory on Tuesday (September 30) night, completing the double over their rivals.

The Paltan's rising stars stole the show, with Aditya Shinde (18 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points) both notching Super 10s. Yet, even in defeat, Bengal Warriorz's Devank Dalal produced a spectacular 25-point effort, becoming the first raider to cross 150 raid points in PKL Season 12.

Head coach Ajay Thakur hailed the team's resilience and composure, crediting his youngsters for turning the match around in the second half.

"In the first half we struggled a bit, but the way Aditya and Aslam combined for those crucial tackles in the second half turned the momentum. That was the key moment for us," Thakur said.

Thakur also praised Shinde's rise, calling him a "smart raider with the ability to thrive in tough situations."

"I believe he has the potential to be a star in this league. What impresses me most is his calmness and discipline," the coach added.

For Shinde, who returned this season after missing Season 11 due to injury, the comeback has been emotional.

"The confidence my coaches have shown in me has been a big motivation. But what pushes me even more is when I hear the crowd shouting my name - it makes me want to do better for the team," he said.

Having a deep connect with Tamil Nadu from his playing days, Thakur reflected on the impact of the Chennai fans.

"When I played here earlier in my career, I realised what true love from fans feels like. Even today, when the crowd chants your name or paints it on banners, it gives players immense motivation. That energy is unmatched," he said.

PKL Season 12 Schedule - Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Steelers, sitting fourth, rely on consistent raiders Vinay and Shivam Patare and a rock-solid defence led by Jaideep Dahiya.

Panthers have shown flashes of brilliance under raider Nitin Kumar, but inconsistency remains their biggest hurdle.

Match 2: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

U Mumba began strongly but dipped midway, while the Thalaivas, powered by home support and raiding ace Arjun Deshwal, will look to press their advantage.

The contest could be decided by which team's raiders sustain pressure in crunch moments.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is live on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar from 7:30 PM IST onwards.