Chennai Super Kings is different from other teams! MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis explain why

But veterans Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis ensured that the Super Kings strolled past the target without losing even one wicket and that too with 2.2 overs to spare. While Du Plessis has been in fine touch in the IPL, Watson has been struggling to get going.

Any other team, perhaps, would not have waited so long for one player to click, especially with options are readily available. But Super Kings are different.

Du Plessis offered peek into the operations of CSK, and the process of trusting struggling players longer.

"Grateful that we could get the partnership going. I thought the previous game (against Sunrisers Hyderabad) we were much better bowling, our team balance was better, but we didn't bat well. Batting is all about confidence so we just wanted to make sure the batsmen get some confidence," said Du Plessis in the post-match presentation.

"Hopefully, our players can find form towards the next few games. But full credit to MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming (head coach), it's obviously the CSK way. They stick with players a bit longer than other teams. They stick with players that they feel will play in the final. It's not always as easy as it looks," said the South African.

On his part, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was happy that Watson has come out of the rut and Du Plessis made another good knock.

"I think we did the small things. That was important to us. The kind of start we got in batting, that's what we needed. Hopefully, we'll be able to replicate this in the coming games. Watson was not being more aggressive. He was hitting well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle.

"It was just a matter of time. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us, keeps playing those shots in the middle. He can always confuse the bowler with the lap shots and all. The consistent selection...it is something that we bank on."