Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Sam Curran, Tom Curran and story of sibling rivalry

Chennai Super Kings have Sam Curran in their line-up and the English all-rounder had a high-impact outing against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Saturday. On the other side of the fence, stands his brother Tom Curran, who wears the Pink jersey of Royals.

They have played together for England and Surrey and the competition in general was on healthy grounds to go ahead of each other to find a space in the same team. But here, the Currans will have to strive to beat each other for different teams and more intensely.

Sam Curran is a certain to step on to the field for Chennai but Tom will have to wait and see whether he makes the cut for Royals. Perhaps, he would not be even rooting for his brother.

"It's going to be really odd. We're usually helping each other out and getting advice from each other but this will be a little throwback to the backyard days - although he can't cheat this time and say he's not out or not bowl. Look, it's really exciting but I've got to get into the side first. It'll be unbelievable and something I'm sure we'll both enjoy," Tom was quoted as saying by the Sky Sports.

Tom is also no stranger to the pressure world of IPL having played five matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. Came with the tag of a death over specialist, the pacer took six wickets but his economy tipped over 11. In contrast, Sam had better outings for Kings XI Punjab in 2019 before joining the Super Kings for IPL 2020.

"We've got an unbelievable squad here with Jos (Buttler), (Ben) Stokesy, Jofra (Archer) and these guys, it's always a pleasure playing with them. On the other side, I'm really looking forward to playing with some of the Indian guys in our team.

"I played with Robin Uthappa a couple of years ago at KKR, he's a really nice guy so it's good to be back with him here, he's an unbelievable player. Some of these younger guys, Sanju Samson and there's Steve Smith and some of the other bigger names so that'll be quality," he said.

Tom said the Royals have assembled a good squad and on a personal level he would like to compete with big dogs like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Then testing myself against some of the big Indian stars in the other teams, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, these types of guys. You want to be doing it against them and performing against the best, so that'll be a nice challenge and one I'm looking forward to," Tom added.