Cheteshwar Pujara announces Retirement from all forms of Indian Cricket - A look at his Career and Numbers

In a poignant moment for Indian cricket, veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all formats of Indian cricket on Sunday.
Pujara announced his retirement on social media, marking the end of a 13-year Test career that embodied resilience and grit.
The 37-year-old shared his decision via a heartfelt post on X, expressing deep gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Saurashtra Cricket Association as he steps away from the crease.
Pujara leaves behind a formidable legacy, with 7195 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 43.6, including 19 centuries. His defining chapter came during the 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he amassed 521 runs, including a marathon 211 not out in Sydney that secured a series victory against Australia. His endurance was legendary-surviving 28 body blows in the 2018-19 series, as captured in a widely circulated image-standing out in a sport where the International Cricket Council (ICC) notes a 5% injury rate per match.The timing of his retirement, announced as India celebrates its 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, hints at a calculated exit.
Pujara joined an elite group of 15 Indian players to exceed 100 Test caps. His departure aligns with a broader shift, following senior figures like Rohit Sharma, as Indian cricket pivots to a new generation amid the T20 revolution.
In his emotional farewell, Pujara reflected on the honor of donning the Indian jersey and singing the national anthem, calling it an experience "impossible to put into words." He extended thanks to teammates, support staff, and family, including his wife Puja and daughter Aditi, while crediting the spiritual guidance of his mentors.