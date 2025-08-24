English Edition
Cheteshwar Pujara announces Retirement from all forms of Indian Cricket - A look at his Career and Numbers

By MyKhel Staff

In a poignant moment for Indian cricket, veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all formats of Indian cricket on Sunday.

Pujara announced his retirement on social media, marking the end of a 13-year Test career that embodied resilience and grit.

Cheteshwar Pujara

The 37-year-old shared his decision via a heartfelt post on X, expressing deep gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Saurashtra Cricket Association as he steps away from the crease.

Cheteshwar Pujara International Career

Pujara leaves behind a formidable legacy, with 7195 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 43.6, including 19 centuries. His defining chapter came during the 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he amassed 521 runs, including a marathon 211 not out in Sydney that secured a series victory against Australia. His endurance was legendary-surviving 28 body blows in the 2018-19 series, as captured in a widely circulated image-standing out in a sport where the International Cricket Council (ICC) notes a 5% injury rate per match.The timing of his retirement, announced as India celebrates its 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, hints at a calculated exit.

Pujara joined an elite group of 15 Indian players to exceed 100 Test caps. His departure aligns with a broader shift, following senior figures like Rohit Sharma, as Indian cricket pivots to a new generation amid the T20 revolution.

In his emotional farewell, Pujara reflected on the honor of donning the Indian jersey and singing the national anthem, calling it an experience "impossible to put into words." He extended thanks to teammates, support staff, and family, including his wife Puja and daughter Aditi, while crediting the spiritual guidance of his mentors.

Cheteshwar Pujara - Numbers and Achievements

  • Test Matches: 103
  • Test Innings: 176
  • Test Runs: 7,195
  • Test Batting Average: 44.37
  • Test Hundreds / Fifties: 19 / 35
  • Highest Test Score: 206
  • Balls Faced in Tests: 16,217
  • Strike Rate in Tests: ~44.37
  • First-Class Matches: 278
  • First-Class Runs: 21,301
  • First-Class Average: 51.83
  • First-Class Centuries / Fifties: 66 / 81
  • List A Matches: 130
  • List A Runs: 5,759
  • List A Average: 57.02
  • IPL Matches: 30
  • IPL Batting Average: 20.53

Major Achievements & Records

  • Fastest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs in just 11 matches (18th Test innings).
  • Most balls faced by an Indian in a single Test innings: 525 balls.
  • Holds record for the most double centuries by an Indian in first-class cricket (12 double centuries).
  • One of the only nine batsmen to have scored three career first-class triple centuries (302*, 352, 306*).
  • Scored 1,605 runs in the 2016-17 Indian first-class season; broke a record standing since 1964-65.
  • Career-high Test ranking of No. 2 after a double century in Australia in 2017.
  • Part of India’s highest 2nd innings partnership in South Africa: 222 runs with Virat Kohli.
  • Known for patience and technique with the slowest recorded Test half-century for India (196 balls).
  • Awarded Emerging Cricketer of the Year in 2013.

Story first published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:53 [IST]
