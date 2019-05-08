Cheteshwar Pujara to play in Saurashtra Premier League

Pujara, a Test specialist, off late has been playing in different T20 leagues, including the D Y Patil T20 Cup, which is annually held in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Pujara's availability for the SPL was informed by the Saurashtra Cricket Association through a media statement on Wednesday (May 8).

"Five teams are participating in this maiden SPL and now teams can select Cheteshwar Pujara for the SPL as he shall be available to play in the SPL," the statement read.

"The final decision about Pujara representing which team will be taken tomorrow (Thursday) in the presence of five teams owners and representative of independent auditor. Everyone involved in SPL is immensely happy that finally Cheteshwar got the window from his commitment to county cricket at England and has expressed his availability to participate in this T20 tournament," the release added.

Pujara has been India's batting mainstay in Test cricket for a while now. He has played 68 Tests and piled up 5,426 runs with 206 not out being his highest score.