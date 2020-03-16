Chris Lynn leaves PSL amidst coronavirus pandemic

In his final innings for the side this season on Sunday (March 15), Lynn smashed an unbeaten 113 against the Multan Sultans to guide Qalandars to their maiden semi-final appearance in the tournament.

After that blistering knock, Lynn, who scored 284 runs at 40.57 for the Qalanders this season, took to social media to thank everyone involved at the Lahore franchise and eventually bid good bye for the season.

"Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I've chosen to head home, I've always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases (sic)," Lynn posted on Instagram.

"I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast (sic)".

On his arrival back home in Austrlia, Lynn will now need to spend 14 days in self-isolation as the goverment has enforced tighter border security laws for anyone landing in the country after Monday (March 16) midnight.