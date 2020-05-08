Compared to Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni has nothing for Team India: Yograj Singh

But Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, lambasted Dhoni for not doing anything for Team India and supporting players. "I want to ask him he has played for so many years for India, what has he done for any cricketer? Cricketers would have praised him had he done something for other cricketers. Sourav Ganguly's status is so high become he thought about himself, his country, as well as his team," Yograj told News24.

Yograj recently too blasted Dhoni and Virat Kohli for backstabbing Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket in 2019. And now Dhoni himself is on the verge of retirement, having played his last match for India in the last year's World Cup in England. The semifinal match against New Zealand was Dhoni's last appearance for India.

Since then the Jharkhand man is on a sabbatical from cricket and he had begun training for IPL 2020 with Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni might have been banking on the tournament to make a return to the team with the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in mind. But the IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Yograj said it is up to Dhoni to make a decision about his retirement. "Dhoni is one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced. Whatever he has achieved shows his greatness. Favouritism still exists in India. Till the time you will continue to lick boots, be in good terms with the top bosses, till that time all your wishes will get fulfilled. Whether Dhoni wants to play more or not, it also depends on what the selectors and the board think. If he wants, he will be back in the team, if he doesn't want, he won't be back," he said.