Controversial umpiring decision mars Delhi Capitals' win over Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

By
Bengaluru, September 21: Delhi Capitals held their nerve to pull off a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab in the second match of the IPL 2020 at Dubai on Sunday (September 21). But there was a touch of controversy shrouded the win as on-field umpire docked one run from the account of Kings XI.

The contentious umpiring call came in the 19th over of Kings XI Punjab's chase, which was bowled by pacer Kagiso Rabada, of 158. Mayank Agarwal, who made a brilliant fifty, went for the second run along with his batting partner Chris Jordan.

They completed the second run quite easily but the square leg umpire deducted one run while ruling that Jordan did not ground the bat while turning for the second run. However, the TV replays showed that Jordan had indeed put the bat inside the line before turning for the second run.

Had that run been given, Kings XI could have reached 158 and won the match against the Capitals. However, as it turned out Marcus Stoinis took two wickets in two balls - Agarwal and Jordan - to restrict Kings XI for 157 for 8 and secure a tie for the Delhi outfit. Later, they won the match in the Super Over.

Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
