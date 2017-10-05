Corey Anderson named brand ambassador of ICC Under-19 WC

Bengaluru, October 5: With 100 days to go for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018, the International Cricket Council on Thursday (October 5) announced New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson as the event ambassador.

The 12th edition of the tournament and the third in New Zealand, which will run from January 13 to February 3 across four cities and seven venues.

This was highlighted by Anderson, who played in the U19 World Cups of 2008 (in Malaysia) and 2010 (in New Zealand).

"It is extremely exciting to be involved again in the U19 World Cup. I played two of them - it is the first stepping stone to playing international cricket. You go from playing domestic cricket to playing international cricket - it's a big step but it's a step that is necessary.

"To have it in our backyard is great. We are going to see players who people may not know now but who in the years to come will become household names. In 2010, it was my first snippet of playing international cricket at home," said Anderson.

Anderson, who scored 324 runs in 10 matches with four half-centuries across the two editions of the tournament, has been representing New Zealand regularly in all three formats of the game.

The 26-year-old all-rounder made his international debut in 2012 and to date has scored 683 runs and bagged 16 wickets in 13 Tests, accumulated 1109 runs and grabbed 60 wickets in 49 ODIs and has 432 runs and 14 wickets in 29 T20Is.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "Having Corey on board is ideal because he a player who has come through this very system and hails from New Zealand.

"The ICC U19 World Cup is an extremely important event for us and our investment in it has been proven worthy time and again with so many top players first catching the world's attention here."