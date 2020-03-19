Cricket
Coronavirus: English cricket chiefs call for suspension of recreational game

By Pti

London, March 19: English Cricket chiefs on Wednesday (March 18) recommended the suspension of all recreational forms of the game due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was making the move with "sadness and reluctance" after the government's latest advice on social distancing.

The ECB statement covers "training, pre-season friendlies and any associated cricket activity".

There have been 2,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Britain. The latest figure for deaths is 71.

Last week, England's two-Test series with Sri Lanka was postponed but there is no decision yet on county cricket, with the 2020 season due to start next month.

England are set to play West Indies in a three-Test series starting on June 4.

The ECB said it would look at ways to support physical activity and use the cricket community to help others during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Sport plays an absolutely vital role in the nation's mental and physical well-being, and it helps people find meaning where there is fear and uncertainty," the ECB said in its statement.

Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 9:18 [IST]
