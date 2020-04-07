Coronavirus fight: Sunil Gavaskar contributes Rs 59 lakh to PM-CARES fund; Cheteshwar Pujara also joins list of donours

Pujara joined skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Kedar Jadhav, who are among the current set of cricketers to make significant contributions.

Among former players, Sachin Tendulkar is among the most notable contributors. Gavaskar, who is now a sought after commentator and analyst of the game, did not reveal the contribution himself but a source close to him confirmed after former Mumbai skipper Amol Mujumdar tweeted the same.

"Just heard that SMG has donated 59 lakhs towards covid relief fund. 35 to @PMCaresFunds n 24 lakhs to @CMOMaharashtra. Thumbs up superb gesture Sir," Mujumdar said. Gavaskar's son Rohan, also a former cricketer, later explained the contributions to the two funds.

"...this was done last week. 35 because he scored 35 hundred for India and 24 because he scored 24 for Mumbai. Prayers for everyone's good health and that we are all safe and sound," he tweeted.

Pujara, on his part, thanked all the front-line warriors including doctors, paramedical staff, and police, who are doing selfless service at this critical juncture.

"My family & I have contributed our bit to the PM-CARES Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope that you will too. "Every single contribution counts, so let us all do our bit and together we will certainly overcome," Pujara stated.

"We would like to convey our deepest gratitude to all the front line warriors - medical professionals, policemen/women, grocery staff, and so many others - for their dedication, courage and sacrifices in serving our nation and humanity," he added.

Ace shuttler and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap also contributed Rs 3 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"I salute healthcare workers and emergency service providers. I hope my contribution helps them," Kashyap tweeted.