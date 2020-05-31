Coronavirus: India's rising cricket star Shafali Verma encourages social distancing with swag - Watch

Rising Indian cricket star and youth icon Shafali Verma recently took to Instagram to encourage followers to use contactless Indian greetings like Salaam/Namaste to ensure social distancing and yet maintain connections responsibly.

The 16-year-old Shafali can be seen grooving to the tunes of a catchy jingle which tells people "handshake ko zara tum change karo, thoda distance maintain karo, salaam namaste haste haste saare bolo".

The video is an extension of beverage brand Pepsi's recently launched digital forward campaign which aims to make contactless Indian greetings a part of popular culture.

Going into the World T20 in Australia as a youngster in the Indian team filled with heavyweights like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the Rohtak girl stamped her authority to even rise to the top of the T20 rankings for batswomen during the tournament.

Earlier last month, she said that her journey has just begun. Shafali, who scored 163 runs in 5 games at a strike-rate of 158.25, said that the road ahead will only get steeper and she will look to rising to every challenge that comes her way in taking the women's team to become world-beaters.

"Just didn't go our way that day. But sports is all about winning and losing. There will be other opportunities that will go our way. What happened we cannot change, but what will happen is in our hands and we will not leave any stone unturned as we look to be the best in the business," she told IANS.

But what about her own scintillating show that won her applause from the present as well as former cricketers? She says the trophy would have felt much better.

"My job is to go out there and score runs and put India in an advantageous position. It obviously feels good when people appreciate your performance, but the trophy in the hand would have felt so much better," she rued.