Coronavirus: Mumbai Cricket Association extends lockdown till March 31

By
Coronavirus: MCA shut till March 31
Coronavirus: MCA shut till March 31

Mumbai, March 21: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced that it has extended its office closure to March 31 in accordance with orders passed by the Maharashtra government amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As per government directions, the office of Mumbai Cricket Association will remain closed till 31st March 2020. Further decision would be taken as per the directions of Govt. of Maharashtra," the MCA tweeted.

The MCA had earlier announced that it had postponed all cricket matches that were to be played under its auspices between March 14 and March 31 due to the pandemic situation. It later said that its offices were shut from March 17 to March 21.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Maharashtra Cricket Association had also shut down their offices in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed four lives in the country.

Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 14:28 [IST]
