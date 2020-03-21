Coronavirus: Mumbai Cricket Association extends lockdown till March 31

"As per government directions, the office of Mumbai Cricket Association will remain closed till 31st March 2020. Further decision would be taken as per the directions of Govt. of Maharashtra," the MCA tweeted.

The MCA had earlier announced that it had postponed all cricket matches that were to be played under its auspices between March 14 and March 31 due to the pandemic situation. It later said that its offices were shut from March 17 to March 21.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Maharashtra Cricket Association had also shut down their offices in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed four lives in the country.