Coronavirus: Shane Warne gives a sneak peek of his lavish home during self-isolation

Melbourne, March 26: As the world remains indoors to promote social distancing amid the fight against coronavirus outbreak, the cricketers are doing their bit to keep their fans informed and entertained in these testing times.
The cricketers are taking to their respective social media handles to share videos and/or hold live chat sessions as they stay in the confines of their homes during self-isolation.
Coronavirus: Langer urges Australia cricketers to 'find silver lining'
Former Australia cricketer and legendary spinner Shane Warne took to his social media handle and gave a sneak-peek of his home. As the world is in self-isolation and social distancing, cricketers are keeping their social media handles active to keep fans entertain fans during the coronavirus outbreak. In a live tour to Fox League Live, the legendary leg spinner of his lavish home.
"The fridges and the bar are all fully stocked here, let's just have a look," Warne said.
Earlier in an Instagram post, the 50-year-old had already shared a release that stated that his gin distillery SevenZeroEight has decided to produce hand sanitisers for hospitals.
"Shane Warne and his founders, which included 2 prominent WA surgical specialists, decided to stop production of their award-winning SevenZeroEight gin to shift to producing medical grade 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitizer until further notice," the press release said.
"An agreement has already been made to provide a continuous supply to two nominated Western Australian hospitals at cost," it further added.
Warne added: "This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here