Coronavirus: Shane Warne gives a sneak peek of his lavish home during self-isolation

The cricketers are taking to their respective social media handles to share videos and/or hold live chat sessions as they stay in the confines of their homes during self-isolation.

Former Australia cricketer and legendary spinner Shane Warne took to his social media handle and gave a sneak-peek of his home. As the world is in self-isolation and social distancing, cricketers are keeping their social media handles active to keep fans entertain fans during the coronavirus outbreak. In a live tour to Fox League Live, the legendary leg spinner of his lavish home.

"The fridges and the bar are all fully stocked here, let's just have a look," Warne said.

Earlier in an Instagram post, the 50-year-old had already shared a release that stated that his gin distillery SevenZeroEight has decided to produce hand sanitisers for hospitals.

"Shane Warne and his founders, which included 2 prominent WA surgical specialists, decided to stop production of their award-winning SevenZeroEight gin to shift to producing medical grade 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitizer until further notice," the press release said.

"An agreement has already been made to provide a continuous supply to two nominated Western Australian hospitals at cost," it further added.

Warne added: "This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."