Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: This former Indian cricketer's wife tests positive for Covid 19

By
Coronavirus: This former Indian cricketers wife tests positive for Covid 19
Coronavirus: This former Indian cricketer's wife tests positive for Covid 19

Kolkata, July 11: The wife of Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal and a former all-rounder in the Indian cricket team, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday (July 11).

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, tested positive for the Coronavirus infection on Friday, they said.

She has a mild fever and is in home isolation as per the prescribed protocol, the health officials said.

"Yes, my wife Smita has tested positive for COVID-19. She has a mild fever and is taking prescribed medicines. I, our two sons and my aged father have quarantined us at home. We will get ourselves tested for COVID-19 on Thursday," said Shukla, also a former Bengal Ranji team captain.

Shukla played three ODIs for India in 1999 but was a domestic stalwart appearing in 137 First-Class matches for Bengal scoring 6217 runs and taking 172 wickets. He also played 141 List A matches scoring 2997 runs and taking 143 wickets.

More LAXMI RATAN SHUKLA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue