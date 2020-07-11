Coronavirus: This former Indian cricketer's wife tests positive for Covid 19

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, tested positive for the Coronavirus infection on Friday, they said.

She has a mild fever and is in home isolation as per the prescribed protocol, the health officials said.

"Yes, my wife Smita has tested positive for COVID-19. She has a mild fever and is taking prescribed medicines. I, our two sons and my aged father have quarantined us at home. We will get ourselves tested for COVID-19 on Thursday," said Shukla, also a former Bengal Ranji team captain.

Shukla played three ODIs for India in 1999 but was a domestic stalwart appearing in 137 First-Class matches for Bengal scoring 6217 runs and taking 172 wickets. He also played 141 List A matches scoring 2997 runs and taking 143 wickets.