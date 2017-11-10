Coulter-Nile's Ashes chances suffer blow after back injury

Sydney, November 10: Nathan Coulter-Nile's Ashes hopes were dealt a blow after the Australia paceman aggravated a stress fracture in his back.

Coulter-Nile, who has played 40 limited-overs matches for Australia, has been troubled by injuries throughout his career.

The speedster was considered a chance of being named in the Ashes squad, but those hopes took a huge hit on Friday (November 10).

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed Coulter-Nile, 30, would need to rest after his latest injury setback.

"Nathan experienced some pain in his back following the two-day tour match against England last week," CA sports science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"Subsequent scans have revealed an early stage aggravation of his old stress fracture.

"Whilst this is a setback, the good news is that it has been picked up early so we are only considering a short break from bowling while we monitor him.

"We expect he will have further scans over the next month which will determine when he can return to bowling."

Australia's first Test against England begins in Brisbane on November 23.

