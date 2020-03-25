COVID-19: Cloud over Asia Cup T20 with no ACC meeting lined up

With no chance of India travelling to Pakistan in the prevailing political climate, it was all but certain that the tournament will be again held in the UAE.

However due to COVID-19, ACC had to earlier cancel their scheduled meeting earlier this month and they hoped that discussions will continue in the sidelines of the ICC meet which will now take place via video link.

The ACC meeting has gained importance after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September but would be willing to play against them at any other venue.

Ganguly also made it clear that the BCCI had no objection to Pakistan remaining hosts of the Asia Cup at any neutral venue. Pakistan was also considering the option of requesting the ACC executive board to allow it to host some matches of the Asia Cup T20 against other teams like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or Afghanistan at home even if it is decided to hold the tournament at a neutral venue.

"PCB's stance is that with international cricket slowly returning to Pakistan could benefit from hosting few games of the Asia Cup at home," the source said.