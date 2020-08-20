CPL 2020: Barbados Tridents Vs St. Lucia Zouks: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Prediction

Trinidad, Aug 20: Barbados Trident began their championship defence with a win over St Kitts. It wasn't a commanding win as per the eminence of the team's ability but still, it counts as a win. They will surely be looking to polish on team's capability and add another win to keep their campaign going as they take on St Lucia Zouks.
Barbados would not consider their win as 'perfect start' as they were lacking behind during most of the game. They had a poor start, with top-order faltering with just 8 runs on the scoreboard. They would be looking to rectify those mistakes in the upcoming game.
The positive from the game was their bowling, Santner and Rashid Khan led the team to win with economical spells. They would like to build more on their bowling attack, with Holder, Mayers, and Nurse taking the needed measures.
Zouks, on the other hand, will try to win as many games as possible as they have an in-experienced side compared to others. They will be looking to brush off their last season's debacle, in which they ended just rank above the last. Darren Sammy, Mohammad Nabi, and Roston Chase will be responsible to provide much-needed solidity to the team as they look to better their winning record.
There is no doubt, Barbados is a strong side. Another win is on cards for Barbados from this match.
Probable Playing XI
Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (c), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh
St. Lucia Zouks: Daren Sammy (c), Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mohamad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy
Captain: Rashid Khan
Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi
Best 14
Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope
Batsmen: Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Darren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran
All-Rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Zahir Khan
Match Details
Date: 20th August 2020
Time: 7:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
