CPL 2020: Barbados Tridents Vs St. Lucia Zouks: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Prediction

Barbados would not consider their win as 'perfect start' as they were lacking behind during most of the game. They had a poor start, with top-order faltering with just 8 runs on the scoreboard. They would be looking to rectify those mistakes in the upcoming game.

The positive from the game was their bowling, Santner and Rashid Khan led the team to win with economical spells. They would like to build more on their bowling attack, with Holder, Mayers, and Nurse taking the needed measures.

Zouks, on the other hand, will try to win as many games as possible as they have an in-experienced side compared to others. They will be looking to brush off their last season's debacle, in which they ended just rank above the last. Darren Sammy, Mohammad Nabi, and Roston Chase will be responsible to provide much-needed solidity to the team as they look to better their winning record.

There is no doubt, Barbados is a strong side. Another win is on cards for Barbados from this match.

Probable Playing XI

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (c), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh

St. Lucia Zouks: Daren Sammy (c), Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mohamad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Darren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran

All-Rounders: Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Zahir Khan

Match Details

Date: 20th August 2020

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

