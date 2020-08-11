CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo: From Trinbago Knight Riders captain to player, all-rounder comes full circle

The reason of change of hands was that Bravo had to skip the entire CPL 2019 with an injury. But the Trinidad all-rounder is only too happy that his "close friend" Pollard is taking over the team and is eager to turn out for the team.

"We are happy that Kieron who is the West Indies captain is our leader at TKR," Venky Mysore, the CEO of the team, was quoted as saying by Trinidad & Tobago Guardian.

"The champion DJ Bravo has been coming to me year after year and asking me to give someone else the captaincy because he wants to just concentrate on playing and enjoying the game. I always told him not until I am ready and that time has come and he is very happy to play under Pollard," said Mysore.

Mysore said Bravo wanted to play just as one of the players and concentrate on his game and was happy to play under Pollard.

"They are great friends and they will both come together to give us the best chance at the CPL this year," Mysore said. "Bravo said he has played under Pollard before and this will be the best thing at this time for all parties. Pollard was kind enough to accept the position to lead the team at the tournament. He said if we wanted him to do it, he will and we said that we will be delighted to have him as captain again," he added.

In the IPL, Bravo has appeared for three teams Mumbai Indians, where he was a teammate of Pollard, Gujarat Lions and now with Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Pollard remained with Mumbai Indians since making his IPL debut.