CPL 2020: Full schedule, squads, players' list, India timing, live telecast, live streaming details

The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semifinals and final, and the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches.

The tournament will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect those involved in the tournament and the wider population from the spread the COVID-19 virus.

Damien O'Donohoe, the CPL's CEO, said: "This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return."

CPL's COO, Pete Russell, said: "We would like to express our gratitude to the government of Trinidad & Tobago for helping us to put on this tournament in such difficult circumstances. We are delighted that we are able to deliver a tournament that is ensuring the safety of the public and the players and that will be of such a high standard."

1. CPL 2020 Schedule

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

August 18: Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

August 18: Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots,

August 19: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

August 19: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 20: St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

August 20: Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs,

August 22: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks,

August 22: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 23: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

August 24: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Queen's Park Oval

August 25: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents.

August 25: Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors.

August 26: St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

August 26: Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 27: St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

August 27: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders.

August 29: Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

August 29: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

August 30: Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

August 30: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

September 1: Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

September 1: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

September 2: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

September 2: St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 3: Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

September 3: Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

September 5: Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

September 5: Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

September 6: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

September 6: St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

September 8: Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)

September 8: Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

September 10: Final

2. Live telecast and streaming timing

All the matches will be live on Star Sports and will be streamed on HotStar. Matches will be held on 10 AM and 5.30 PM EST which will be 7.30 PM in India and 3.00 AM in India respectively.

3. Teams and squad list

1. Barbados Tridents

Retained: Jason Holder, Harry Gurney (Overseas), Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves. Signed: Rashid Khan (Overseas), Marcus Stoinis (Overseas), Johnson Charles, Nyeem Young. Drafted: Alex Hales (Overseas), Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Overseas), Shayan Jahangir (ICC Americas pick).

2. Guyana Amazon Warriors

Retained: Imran Tahir (Overseas), Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green (Overseas), Qais Ahmad (Overseas), Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble. Signed: Ross Taylor (Overseas), Kevin Sinclair. Drafted: Naveen-ul-Haq (Overseas), Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh (ICC Americas pick).

3. Jamaica Tallawahs

Retained: Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Glenn Philipps (Overseas), Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas. Signed: Tabraiz Shamsi (Overseas). Drafted: Sandeep Lamicchane (Overseas), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali (Overseas), Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud (ICC Americas pick).

4. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Retained: Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes. Signed: Chris Lynn (Overseas), Rassie van der Dussen (Overseas), Sohail Tanvir (Overseas), Ish Sodhi (Overseas), Denesh Ramdin. Drafted: Ben Dunk (Overseas), Dennis Bulli, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal (ICC Americas pick).

5. St Lucia Zouks

Retained: Daren Sammy, Colin Ingram (Overseas), Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge. Signed: Rilee Rossouw (Overseas), Anrich Nortje (Overseas), Noor Ahmad (Overseas), Kimani Melius. Drafted: Mohammad Nabi (Overseas), Chemar Holder, Mark Deyal, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar (ICC Americas pick).

6. Trinbago Knight Riders

Retained: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro (Overseas), Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, M Ali Khan (ICC Americas pick). Signed: Fawad Ahmed (Overseas), Tim Seifert (Overseas), Jayden Seales. Drafted: Sikandar Raza (Overseas), Pravin Tambe (Overseas), Anderson Phillip.