CPL 2020: Full squad of six teams after players draft

"The draft was carried out remotely and the six teams have successfully filled out their rosters with both the Caribbean and overseas players with Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Tambe, and Carlos Brathwaite all being signed up," the CPL said in a release.

Check out the squads list after the players' draft.

1. Barbados Tridents

Retained: Jason Holder, Harry Gurney (Overseas), Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves.

Signed: Rashid Khan (Overseas), Marcus Stoinis (Overseas), Johnson Charles, Nyeem Young.

Drafted: Alex Hales (Overseas), Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Overseas), Shayan Jahangir (ICC Americas pick).

2. Guyana Amazon Warriors

Retained: Imran Tahir (Overseas), Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green (Overseas), Qais Ahmad (Overseas), Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble.

Signed: Ross Taylor (Overseas), Kevin Sinclair.

Drafted: Naveen-ul-Haq (Overseas), Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh (ICC Americas pick).

3. Jamaica Tallawahs

Retained: Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Glenn Philipps (Overseas), Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas.

Signed: Tabraiz Shamsi (Overseas).

Drafted: Sandeep Lamicchane (Overseas), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali (Overseas), Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud (ICC Americas pick).

4. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Retained: Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes.

Signed: Chris Lynn (Overseas), Rassie van der Dussen (Overseas), Sohail Tanvir (Overseas), Ish Sodhi (Overseas), Denesh Ramdin.

Drafted: Ben Dunk (Overseas), Dennis Bulli, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal (ICC Americas pick).

5. St Lucia Zouks

Retained: Daren Sammy, Colin Ingram (Overseas), Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge.

Signed: Rilee Rossouw (Overseas), Anrich Nortje (Overseas), Noor Ahmad (Overseas), Kimani Melius.

Drafted: Mohammad Nabi (Overseas), Chemar Holder, Mark Deyal, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar (ICC Americas pick).

6. Trinbago Knight Riders

Retained: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro (Overseas), Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, M Ali Khan (ICC Americas pick).

Signed: Fawad Ahmed (Overseas), Tim Seifert (Overseas), Jayden Seales.

Drafted: Sikandar Raza (Overseas), Pravin Tambe (Overseas), Anderson Phillip.