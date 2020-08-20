CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips & Predictions

Trinidad, Aug 19: Caribbean Premier League 2020 is well and truly underway. It was an exciting day 1 and this match promises to be another engaging battle as Guyana Amazon Warriors takes on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Both teams missed out on the points in their first match and will be looking for a win to kick start their campaign.
Guyana Amazon Warriors lost to Trinbago in the opening match. They had a poor start with both openers departing with just 23 runs on the board. A special inning from Shimron Hetmyer of 63 helped the team get to a respectable total, he was well supported by Ross Taylor with his 33. But, their bowling department couldn't handle the wrath of opposition batsmen.
They would look at the previous game as a lesson, where things didn't click for them. Openers should be taking more responsibility to provide a solid start and the bowling unit needs to perform well, to extract maximum points from the match.
On the other hand, St. Kitts have one of the most explosive batting line-up in the tournament, yet they failed to chase an achievable target. The team started well, knocking off the top-order of Tridents but failed to build on the foundation laid. Patriots will now look to move on from their defeat, they will be expecting their batting line-up to deliver according to their reputation.
St. Kitts are a strong side, they have pretty hefty batting department and a lethal bowling line-up. They are one of the best team in the tournament and are favourites to win this game.
Probable Playing 11
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chris Green (c), Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-haq, Romario Shepherd
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit (c), Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Nick Kelly, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi
Captain: Shimron Hetmyer
Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir
Best 14
Wicket-Keepers: Nicolas Pooran, Joshua Da Silva
Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Ross Taylor
All-Rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Keemo Paul, Chris Green
Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Alzarri Joseph
Match Details
Date: 20th August 2020
Time: 3:00 AM (IST)
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
