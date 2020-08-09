CPL 2020: Leading wicket-takers of Caribbean Premier League, Dwayne Bravo tops the list

1. Dwayne Bravo

The charismatic all-rounder has been one of the biggest assets for whichever teams he's played for or whichever league he's been part of.

Dwayne Bravo has always been a champion player for the franchises be it Chennai Super Kings in the IPL or Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, which was later rechristened Trinbago Knight Riders, in the CPL.

In 69 matches he's played in the tournament, Bravo has picked up 97 wickets. The right-arm pacer has bowled 239.2 overs in the tournament and averaged 21.52. Bravo has four four-wicket hauls in the league and one five-wicket haul. 5-23 is his best bowling figure in a match.

2. Krishmar Santokie

The left-arm medium-pacer from Jamaica is the second most successful bowler in the history of the league. The 35-year-old seamer has picked up 85 wickets in 58 games. He's played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous season.

Santokie has picked up a couple of four-wicket hauls in the league with 4-11 being his best. He has averaged 19.90 in the tournament and bowled 222.4 overs.

3. Rayad Emrit

The right-arm pacer from Trinidad is the joint-second most successful bowler in the history of the tournament. The 39-year-old seamer has picked up 85 wickets in 75 games.

He's played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous season and will continue to offer his services for the franchise in the upcoming season as well.

Emrit has picked a four-wicket haul in the league with 4-35 being his best. He has averaged 23.44 in the tournament and bowled 253.4 overs.

4. Sunil Narine

The mystery-spinner is hailed as one of the biggest match-winners in the T20 format. Narine is known for defending even the lowest of totals for his teams and even bowled in the super overs and guided them to wins.

Narine has picked up 72 wickets in 71 games. He's played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous season and will continue to offer his services for the franchise in the upcoming season as well. The 32-year-old hasn't picked up four-wicket haul in the tournament but has several three-wicket hauls.

Narine averages 21.40 and has a phenomenal economy of 5.52 - which is the best among all the bowlers. Narine has bowled 279.1 overs in the league so far.

5. Sheldon Cottrell

The left-arm medium-pacer from Jamaica is fifth in the list of most successful bowlers in the history of CPL. The 30-year-old seamer has picked up 69 wickets in 50 games. This year too, he will be playing for Antigua Hawkbills in this season.

Cottrell - who is famous for his trademark lieutenant salute after picking up a wicket - has had a four-wicket haul in the league with 4-20 being his best figures. He has averaged 19.33 in the tournament and bowled 180.5 overs.