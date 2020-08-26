CPL 2020: Match 13: St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

New Delhi, Aug 26: In the match number 13 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, St Lucia Zouks will take on Trinbago Knight Riders at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain on Wednesday (August 26).
Both the teams have 6 points in the table but the Knights are placed at the top of the table due to better net run rate than Zouks. TKR have won all three of their games while Zouks have won three of their four games so far.
Here are Paytm First Games Fantasy Predictions for the match:
Team Squad: Trinbago Knight Riders
Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Muhammad Ali Khan, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Tion Webster.
Team Squad: St Lucia Zouks
Andre Fletcher, Chemar Holder, Darren Sammy, Glen Javelle, Kavem Hodge, Kesrick Williams, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Mark Deyal, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Saad Bin Zafar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan.
Top 5 Picks for St Lucia Zouks:
1. Andre Fletcher - Top Order Batsman
2. Mohammad Nabi - All-Rounder - Good technical batsman and Off Spinner
3. Kesrick Williams - Fast Bowler
4. Daren Sammy - All-Rounder
5. Rahkeem Cornwall - All-Rounder - Destructive Top Order Batsman and Off Spinner
Top 5 Picks for Trinbago Knight Riders:
1. Dwayne Bravo - All-Rounder - Middle Order Batsman and Medium Pace Bowler
2. Sunil Narine - Mystery Spinner and Destructive Opening Batsman
3. Kieron Pollard - All-Rounder - Middle Order Batsman and Medium Pace Bowler
4. Colin Munro - Top Order Batsman
5. Lendl Simmons - Top Order Batsman
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Batsmen: Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Najibullah Zadran
All Rounders: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard
Bowlers: Scott Kuggelejin, Jayden Seales, Kesrick Williams
Best Captain Picks: Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi
Best Vice-Captain Picks: Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase
