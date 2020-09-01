CPL 2020: Match 23: Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

You too have a chance to be part of the excitement forming the Dream11 side and use the Fantasy tips provided below by the MyKhel.

1. Team News - Barbados Tridents

The defending champions are going through a torrid run in the CPL 2020. They are currently fifth in the six-team table with four points from 7 matches and have lost two matches in a row as well. Seldom things have gone in right direction for the Tridents. The latest low came when they failed to overhaul a meagre total of 92 made by St Lucia Zouks. Tridents fell apart against a set of on the money spinners of Zouks and lost the match by three runs, making 89 for 7 in 20 overs. They need to discover a way to churn out consistent performances as the CPL 2020 approaches its business end, otherwise they will sink without a trace.

2. Team News - Guyana Amazon Warriors

The current runners-up too are having a mixed run in the CPL 2020. They also have played seven matches losing four and winning three, just about managing to hold on to the third spot with six points. However, they will be in a much more confident mood after winning their previous game against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Nicholas Pooran made the first hundred in the CPL 2020 as the Warriors won the match by 7 wickets. He made an unbeaten even 100 off 45 balls with four fours and 10 sixes.

3. Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, K Sincclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Naved ul Haq, Ashely Nedd, Imran Tahir.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Ashely Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, N Young, Hayden Walsh, J Bishop.

4. Dream11

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Imran Tahir, Chris Green.

5. Match details

Date: September 2

Time: 3.00 AM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode.