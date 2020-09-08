CPL 2020 Semifinal line-up: Know the schedule, Key players, India timing, Live telecast, Live streaming details

1. Trinbago Knight Riders

They are the side to beat in CPL 2020. The Knight Riders remained unbeaten in the league phase based on their all-round strength. The likes of Dwayne and Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine etc came up with significant contributions when it mattered. That they did not have to rely on any particular player and everyone chipped in show the strong team effort they put in in the CPL 2020. In the semifinal, their opponent is the inconsistent yet tricky Jamaica Tallawahs.

2. Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Warriors had a mixed CPL 2020 but managed to score more wins than defeats, and a higher run-rate helped them finish second on the chart and avoid the Knight Riders in semis. They are the current runners-up and holds the record for the most number of final appearances without ever having won the CPL 2020 title. They would like to change the script this year. Their run was largely built around Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, who scored the lone hundred in the CPL 2020 so far, and the sensational Imran Tahir and Naveen-ul-Haq. Their skipper Chris Green too has chipped in the with the ball.

3. St Lucia Zouks

Zouks and Warriors had a similar run in the CPL 2020 - six wins and four loses in 10 matches and 12 points. But a higher net run-rate helped Warriors to end up second on the chart. They were served well by the likes of Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Scott Kuggelejin and Kesrick Williams. They will have to contend with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the semis.

4. Jamaica Tallawahs

The Tallawahs and defending champions Barbados Tridents had a zig zag run in the CPL 2020. But the Tallawahs managed to eke out a point more than Tridents - seven against six - courtesy a rain-marred game and an extra lose suffered by the Tridents. Their best batsman was Glenn Phillips while Andre Russell and Jermaine Blackwood blow hot and blown cold in the CPL 2020. Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb ur Rahman were their best bowlers. But in the semis, they have the tough task of taming form side Trinbago Knight Riders.

5. Semfinal line-up

1. Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

2. St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

6. India telecast details

Semifinal 1: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallwahs, 7.30 PM

Semifinal 2: St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 3 AM (September 9).