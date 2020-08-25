CPL 2020: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Barbados Tridents: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI and Predictions

New Delhi, Aug 25: Barbados Tridents had an upper hand over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots when these two sides last met, on the opening day of the tournament. That was the only win defending champions, Tridents has registered in the tournament so far, while St. Kitts are still in pursuit of their first win.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots find themselves at bottom of the list with 3 defeat in their 3 matches. They entered the tournament as a team with one of the strongest batting line-up, but even with likes of Chris Lynn, Even Lewis and Ben Dunk the team has failed to display their true batting prowess, it is capable of.
Patriots lack a complete team effort which has resulted in the team's performance. In the bowling department, captain Rayad Emrit is leading with an example with 6 wickets to his name and is decently supported by Sohail Tanvir and Sheldon Cottrell.
Meanwhile, Barbados Tridents have lost both of their matches after their win over Patriots. Although they have shown some glimpse of decent performances in the series but have failed to convert those performances into a winning matter. Skipper Jason Holder is leading the batting charts in the team with 99 runs to his name, while Johnson Charles has shown a bit of form by scoring a half-century in the previous match.
Tridents can pull a double on Patriots as they look a better team on the sheet and they surely look more capable to pull out a win from this contest.
Here are MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips for the match:
Probable Playing 11s
Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (c), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit (c), Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Joshua Da Silva, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Sheldon Cotrell, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar
Captain: Rashid Khan
Vice-Captain: Jason Holder
Best 14
Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles, Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope
Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Corey Anderson, Chris Lynn
All-Rounders: Jason Holder, Sohail Tanvir, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Ashley Nurse.
Match Details
Date: 25 August 2020
Time: 7:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Queen Park's Oval
