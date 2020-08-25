CPL 2020: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Vs Barbados Tridents: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI and Predictions

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots find themselves at bottom of the list with 3 defeat in their 3 matches. They entered the tournament as a team with one of the strongest batting line-up, but even with likes of Chris Lynn, Even Lewis and Ben Dunk the team has failed to display their true batting prowess, it is capable of.

Patriots lack a complete team effort which has resulted in the team's performance. In the bowling department, captain Rayad Emrit is leading with an example with 6 wickets to his name and is decently supported by Sohail Tanvir and Sheldon Cottrell.

Meanwhile, Barbados Tridents have lost both of their matches after their win over Patriots. Although they have shown some glimpse of decent performances in the series but have failed to convert those performances into a winning matter. Skipper Jason Holder is leading the batting charts in the team with 99 runs to his name, while Johnson Charles has shown a bit of form by scoring a half-century in the previous match.

Tridents can pull a double on Patriots as they look a better team on the sheet and they surely look more capable to pull out a win from this contest.

Here are MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips for the match:

Probable Playing 11s

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (c), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit (c), Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Joshua Da Silva, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Sheldon Cotrell, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles, Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Corey Anderson, Chris Lynn

All-Rounders: Jason Holder, Sohail Tanvir, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Ashley Nurse.

Match Details

Date: 25 August 2020

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Queen Park's Oval

