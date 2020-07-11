Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CPL 2020: The tournament to be held between August 18-September 10 at Trinidad behind closed doors

By
The CPL 2020 will take place in Trinidad and Tobago between August 18 and September 10
The CPL 2020 will take place in Trinidad and Tobago between August 18 and September 10

Port of Spain, July 11: The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) will take place in Trinidad and Tobago between August 18 and September 10.

The CPL will have a full season and will feature overseas and Caribbean players with the likes of Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard all set to take part, a statement on the tournament website said.

"All teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country. Everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad," the statement read.

"Teams and officials will be put into "households" where social distancing will need to be in place. There will be smaller clusters within each household where these measures can be relaxed. However, if any member of this cluster display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament, all members of that cluster will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time that a member of that cohort first shows symptoms.

"All members of the CPL party will be subject to regular temperature checks and will be re-tested for the virus throughout their stay in Trinidad and again before departure," it added.

The matches will be played behind closed doors with COVID-19 guidelines in place for the teams and officials.

Pete Russell, COO of CPL, said: "We would like to express our gratitude and thanks to The Hon. Dr. Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, The Hon. Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister for Sport and Youth Affairs, The Hon. Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister for Health, Dr. Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer for Trinidad & Tobago, Douglas Camacho, Chairman of Sport TT and their respective ministries and organisations for their support and guidance in making this all possible.

"We are really excited to bring high class cricket to the Caribbean and to the rest of the world. The standard of players involved in this year''s tournament will be higher than ever and we can''t wait to get the tournament under way."

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Real Madrid edge close to La Liga title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue