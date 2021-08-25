Cricket
CPL 2021: 2 Covid-19 cases detected; 255 players and support staff enter bio-bubble

By
CPL 21 to begin from August 26
CPL 21 to begin from August 26

Basseterre, August 25: The majority of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) cohort have arrived in St Kitts & Nevis ahead of the tournament which gets underway on Thursday (August 26).

The 255 travellers have arrived and entered the tournament bubble and following a rigorous testing process there have been two cases of COVID-19 detected.

A comprehensive contact tracing process has taken place along with additional testing and no further cases have been identified.

The two individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating as per the comprehensive protocols that have been put together by the tournament organising committee, the CPL 2021's medical advisors and the health authorities in St Kitts & Nevis.

Michael Hall, CPL 2021's Tournament Operations Director, said: "The two positive cases were identified quickly following on arrival testing and were flagged with CPL 2021 while in room quarantine was still taking place for those individuals. The tournament bubble remains intact and there has been no exposure to the wider public in the Federation. We are looking forward to getting the cricket underway on the August 26."

Started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The 2021 tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from August 26 to September 15 and the tournament this year will take place behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 situation. All the matches will be held at the Warner Park Stadium.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 9:05 [IST]
