CPL 2021: Barbados Tridents full squad, team analysis; Jason Holder, set of all-rounders boost the side

The core strength of the Tridents squad lies in the presence of some high-impact all-rounders. It starts from Jason Holder, who should be leading them in the CPL 2021, and goes down to South African Chris Morris and Sri Lankan Thissara Perera, who retired from international cricket recently.

Morris was bagged by IPL outfit Rajasthan Royals for a record Rs 16.5 crore and the Protean delivered some power efforts after initial struggle. Perera can hurt opponents with bat and ball, and adds meat to the middle-order. Holder is the premier all-rounder in the world currently, and the Tridents will expect a performance to match that tag.

The Bajans have added Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, a wonderful talent and a force to reckon with in the white ball format. Along with Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers and Hayden Walsh Jr, a handy spinner, Amir should pose a lot of questions to the rivals in the CPL 2021.

Then they have two batsmen of different nature - the explosive Johnson Charles and the more solid Shai Hope but the fire and ice should serve the Tridents well. They also have Smit Patel, the former India U-19 wicketkeeper batsman who is quite capable of playing those cameos in the late middle-order and remains a danger to the opponents.

Barbados Tridents full squad: Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thissara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiquallah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Smit Patel.