CPL 2021 Final: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Squads

CPL 2021 Final: SKNP vs SLK: Dream11 (CPL via Getty Images)
CPL 2021 Final: SKNP vs SLK: Dream11 (CPL via Getty Images)

Basseterre, September 15: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will lock horns with St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) final at the Warner Park on Wednesday (September 15) and both the teams will chase their maiden CPL title.

St Lucia Kings sprang a surprise when they ousted defending and four-time CPL winners Trinbago Knight Riders in the semifinal. In the other semifinal, Patriots eased past Guyana Amazon Warriors. Here's Dream11 and Possible 11 details.

1. Squads

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Joshua Da Silva, Paul van Meekeren, Naseem Shah, Colin Archibald.

St Lucia Kings: Alzarri Joseph, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Andre Fletcher (wk), Tim David, Mark Deyal, Keemo Paul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Roston Chase, Wahab Riaz, Javelle Glenn, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne.

2. Possible Playing 11

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed.

St Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz.

3. Dream11

Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 13:50 [IST]
