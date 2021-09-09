CPL 2021: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings: Brandon King leads Warriors to win

1

Having been supplanted in the top four by Jamaica Tallawahs earlier in the day, Guyana needed a win to reignite their competition. However, three early wickets in the PowerPlay put them on the backfoot as Wahab Riaz and Jeavor Royal made the early breakthroughs.King came to the Amazon Warriors rescue with his first Hero CPL 50 of the season but other than Nicholas Pooran's 25 no batsmen was able to stick with King.Once King fell for his sparkling 77, Odean Smith was able to add some maximums to take Guyana to a challenging total of 151.Saint Lucia Kings were circumspect in their early reply and found themselves three wickets down with 43 runs on the board. Gudakesh Motie's parsimonious spin bowling saw him take 2/12 from his four overs to keep the Amazon Warriors well in the hunt.Roston Chase and Tim David put together a boundary laden partnership of 75 from 63 balls but just as it seemed they would take the Kings home, Naveen Ul-Haq and Odean Smith bowled four excellent overs to seal two crucial points for the Amazon Warriors.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors: 151 for 6 (Brandon King 77, Nicholas Pooran 25; Wahab Riaz 2/16, Royal 2/17) beat Saint Lucia Kings: 134 for 6 (David 47 not out, Roston Chase 40; Motie 2/12, Smith 2/12) by 17 runs.

