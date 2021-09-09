CPL 2021: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings: Brandon King leads Warriors to win

Basseterre, September 9: Guyana Amazon Warriors moved back into the top four of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) table with a 17-run victory over the Saint Lucia Kings on Thursday (September 9).
The Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first, but they had to overcome an early wobble to post a competitive total lead by Brandon King's enterprising 77.
In reply, the Kings looked as if they were in cruise control when Roston Chase and Tim David put together a big partnership but excellent death bowling tightened the screws and the Kings succumbed to the pressure.
Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors: 151 for 6 (Brandon King 77, Nicholas Pooran 25; Wahab Riaz 2/16, Royal 2/17) beat Saint Lucia Kings: 134 for 6 (David 47 not out, Roston Chase 40; Motie 2/12, Smith 2/12) by 17 runs.
