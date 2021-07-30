CPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals buy major share in Barbados Tridents; rename team as Barbados Royals

An agreement to this effect has been inked between the Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd), the owners of the Rajasthan Royals franchise and Barbados outfit officials. As per the deal the RSG will now have major shares in the team. The pact has been done as part of the Royals Sports Group's desire to expand its global presence.

Rajasthan Royals are the second IPL team to invest in the CPL after Kolkata Knight Riders had acquired defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders are partner franchise a few years ago.



The Barbados Royals were CPL champions in 2014 and 2019 and are currently led by West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. The team will get their CPL 2021 campaign underway against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on August 26 at Warner Park, Basseterre.

Manish Patel, principal of the Barbados franchise, said: "We are extremely excited about the partnership with Manoj and the Rajasthan Royals family, which will further advance cricket in Barbados and the region."

Royals Sports Group Chairperson, and the Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, commented: "We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel, to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise.

"We are extremely grateful to the Barbados Government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country. We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step."

Rajasthan Royals had won the IPL title in 2008, the inaugural year and will be led by Sanju Samson, who replaced Steve Smith, in IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE.