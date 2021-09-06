CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings: Spinners, Chase lift Kings

Basseterre,
September
6:
The
Saint
Lucia
Kings
repeated
their
performance
from
24
hours
earlier
and
once
again
recorded
a
win
over
the
St
Kitts
&
Nevis
Patriots
in
their
Caribbean
Premier
League
(CPL
2021)
encounter
on
Monday
(September
6).
The Patriots won the toss and stand-in captain Chris Gayle chose to bat first, yet it turned out to be a trial by spin as they faltered for 118 all out against the turn of Jeavor Royal and Samit Patel.
The Kings got off to the worst possible start in their chase, losing Andre Fletcher to a Fabian Allen delivery in the very first ball of the innings. They rebuilt via Roston Chase to comfortably reach their target of 119.
Youngster Royal was the stand out bowler with three wickets, while Patel was the most economical. A mix-up saw the dangerous Sherfane Rutherford run out and while Fabian Allen tried to give his side a big finish, he was dismissed in the 19th over.
Despite losing Fletcher in the first ball of the innings, Saint Lucia Kings still had the dangerous Faf du Plessis, who raced to 22 off 14 balls, before being caught out.
The
in-form
Roston
Chase
ended
up
seeing
his
side
home
with
a
superb
innings
that
saw
him
reach
yet
another
half
century,
this
time
in
36
balls,
his
third
in
a
row
at
this
year's
CPL.
The
Kings
chased
their
target
in
the
16th
over
as
the
powerful
Tim
David
helped
take
them
over
the
line
with
a
rapid
18
runs
off
7
balls.
Saint Lucia Kings now have their third consecutive win of the tournament and move closer to the top spot of the league standings.
Brief scores: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: 118 all out (Allen 34, Thomas 28; Royal 3/20, Patel 2/15) lost to Saint Lucia Kings 121/4 (Chase 51 not out, Du Plessis 22; Allen 2/30, Naseem 1/11) by 6 wickets.
