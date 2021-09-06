CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings: Spinners, Chase lift Kings

1

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots lost their two explosive batsmen in the PowerPlay overs, as Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle were dismissed early.

Youngster Royal was the stand out bowler with three wickets, while Patel was the most economical. A mix-up saw the dangerous Sherfane Rutherford run out and while Fabian Allen tried to give his side a big finish, he was dismissed in the 19th over.

Despite losing Fletcher in the first ball of the innings, Saint Lucia Kings still had the dangerous Faf du Plessis, who raced to 22 off 14 balls, before being caught out.

The in-form Roston Chase ended up seeing his side home with a superb innings that saw him reach yet another half century, this time in 36 balls, his third in a row at this year's CPL. The Kings chased their target in the 16th over as the powerful Tim David helped take them over the line with a rapid 18 runs off 7 balls.



Saint Lucia Kings now have their third consecutive win of the tournament and move closer to the top spot of the league standings.

Brief scores: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: 118 all out (Allen 34, Thomas 28; Royal 3/20, Patel 2/15) lost to Saint Lucia Kings 121/4 (Chase 51 not out, Du Plessis 22; Allen 2/30, Naseem 1/11) by 6 wickets.