CPL 2021: St Lucia Zouks announce player retention, Darren Sammy steps down as captain

Sammy will no longer be a player, said a released from the CPL. However, he will be assuming a new role of T20 Cricket Consultant and Brand Ambassador with the Zouks.

Sammy said: "It's been an absolute pleasure to have led and been a part of the St Lucia Zouks from its inception. Even though some may say good things must come to an end it will not be in this instance. St Lucia Zouks and I will always be a team. But since venturing into coaching, I realise I have a new passion that can allow me to still contribute and play a part in taking the franchise forward on its quest to winning a CPL title and developing future stars!"

Zouks coach Andy Flower shared a personal message to Sammy on his newest appointment expressing; "I have loved my interaction with him. Thank you very much for what you have done and look forward to working with you in the future. Preparations are ongoing as the franchise works aggressively on identifying exceptional players to bring to the team to victory."

The players the Zouks retained are: Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase. They will be joined by Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal and Javelle Glen. The Zouks have 10 spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

The CPL 2021 will get under way on August 28 in St Kitts & Nevis. Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions of the CPL, having won their fourth title last year.