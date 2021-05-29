CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders full squad, team analysis; Pollard leads a strong side

The Trinbago side has an unflappable leader in Kieron Pollard and that is a major boost for them. Pollard has seen several battles across the T20 leagues in the world and is a true master in this format. Little wonder then that the Mumbai Indians have entrusted him with leadership role in the IPL whenever regular skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable and the Trinidadian has delivered more often than not.

But TKR are not just about Pollard. They have a set of explosive stars in Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sandeep Lamichhane and Ravi Rampaul, all capable of turning the match on its head on their own. It is that long list of stars that make the Knight Riders a dangerous and versatile unit, hard to stop.

They have also added Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana, a trusted death over bowler with a lot of variations and wicketkeeper batsman Denesh Ramdin, who can play those useful cameos. The former Windies captain also continues to be a solid presence behind the wicket.

Narine had a modest IPL 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders and even lost the place in the 11 after some poor scores. But he would like to make a comeback and the home conditions will suit him perfect.

Trinbago Knight Riders full squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan.