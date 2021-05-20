CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders Player retention: Pravin Tambe released, Kieron Pollard to lead

Sunil Narine has been a franchise player and a champion for the Knight Riders. Although he struggled with an injury in the 2020 season, the Knight Riders have retained him and will expect him to be at his best for this season. The TKR will be hoping for more appearances from the mystery spinner who has bamboozled batsmen around the world.



With a strong contingent of young Trinidadian players rounding out their squad, the Knight Riders will be hoping to carry their outstanding form into the 2021 season. They have four more spots to fill in their squad and these will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Players retained by Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan.

Players released by Trinbago Knight Riders: Pravin Tambe, Tim Seifert, Fawad Ahmed, Amir Jangoo.