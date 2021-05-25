CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders sign Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane

The Knight Riders are the defending CPL champions and will be led by Kieron Pollard in the CPL 2021. They have already announced their retained players and will be looking to add a fifth title to the kitty.

"Absolutely thrilled to be the part of #KnightRiders family and look forward to playing for the champions team @TKRiders. This is going to be an awesome ride. I am grateful to @JAMTallawahs for the opportunity last year," Lamichhane wrote on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, the Trinbago Knight Riders have announced the retained ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) which gets underway in St Kitts & Nevis on August 28. The Knight Riders have held on to 13 of the players who saw them complete a perfect season in 2020, winning all 12 of their matches to claim a record fourth CPL title.

The team will be led by Kieron Pollard, Wisden's leading T20 cricketer in the world, with Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo back after fantastic performances last season. The Knight Riders also welcomed back Zimbabwean international Sikandar Raza and USA fast bowler Ali Khan, both of whom performed well in 2020.

With a strong contingent of young Trinidadian players rounding out their squad, the Knight Riders will be hoping to carry their outstanding form into the 2021 season. They have now three more spots to fill in their squad and these will be confirmed in the coming weeks through Players Draft and other signings.

Players retained by Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan.