CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals: Spinners, Munro lead Knight Riders charge

Basseterre,
September
10:
Trinbago
Knight
Riders
battled
to
a
six-wicket
victory
in
their
Caribbean
Premier
League
(CPL
2021)
encounter
with
Barbados
Royals
on
Friday
(September
10).
The Knight Riders, four-time and defending champions, won the toss and opted to field first, which looked like a good decision as the Barbados Royals were restricted to double figures. Kyle Mayers as opener was the only batsman who managed to score anything sizeable against a lethal Knight Riders bowling line-up.
With such a low total to chase, the Knight Riders would have fancied their chances, but had an early scare, as they lost two wickets in the PowerPlay, however Colin Munro would eventually anchor the innings and take them to victory.
Barbados Royals shuffled their batting order in the last game to great success, so it was no surprise to see Mayers opening once again, scoring a fluent 24 runs off 12 balls.
However,
that
was
to
be
the
highest
score
of
the
innings
as
Knight
Riders
used
spin
to
undo
the
Royals;
Kharry
Pierre,
Akeal
Hosein
and
Sunil
Narine
combining
to
take
seven
of
the
nine
wickets
that
fell,
including
that
of
key
batsmen
Glenn
Phillips,
Jason
Holder
and
Azam
Khan.
Trinbago Knight Riders started their chase by losing the wicket of Lendl Simmons to the pace of Mohammad Amir, which forced the team to play more cautiously.
Munro, Darren Bravo and Tim Seifert carefully accrued runs, and despite losing four wickets, it ended up being a comfortable win for the Knight Riders thanks to Munro's 41 not out.
Trinbago Knight Riders now have five wins in this year's Hero CPL and move to the top of the league table for the first time.
Brief
scores:
Barbados
Royals
93/9
(Mayers
24,
Azam
Khan
17,
Joshua
Bishop
17;
Pierre
3/16,
Seales
2/12)
lost
to
Trinbago
Knight
Riders
99/4
(Munro
41
not
out,
Bravo
19;
Amir
2/19,
Bishop
2/20)
by
6
wickets.
