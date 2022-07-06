CPL 2022: Barbados Royals reveal overseas players; Miller, De Kock join two-time champions

Quinton de Kock will appear at CPL 2022 for the first time, bringing with him a huge amount of experience.

De Kock has played more than 250 T20 matches for South Africa and franchises around the world.

He will be joined by fellow South African David Miller who will be playing for his third CPL team having previously appeared for the Jamaican and Saint Lucian franchises.

Miller has more than 8000 T20 runs at a strike rate of 138.

Pakistani batter Azam Khan is returning to the Royals for a second successive season having made his Hero CPL debut in 2021.

Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will be with the Royals in CPL 2022 having previously played for the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Mujeeb has raced to almost 200 T20 wickets and has become a sought-after bowler around the world.

The final overseas spot will be filled by South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch who recently joined the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2022.

Expressing his thoughts on the team’s overseas signings, Head Coach Trevor Penney said: “We are delighted to have signed some of the best overseas players of the T20 format, who we feel will complement our retentions perfectly.

“Quinton is a proven match winner who has delivered for both his country and all the franchises he’s played for around the world, and we are delighted that he’s chosen the Royals as the team to start his CPL journey at.

“On the other hand, having worked closely with David Miller and Corbin Bosch at the Rajasthan Royals, we know exactly what they bring to the table and at the same time, they also understand the philosophy of the Royals perfectly.

“We are also happy to have the energy and excitement that Azam Khan can bring to the group, having seen him perform for us last season.

“While Mujeeb ur Rahman is a world-class spinner who has made his name plying his trade in T20s globally and is a quality and potentially effective addition to our spin department.

“From my perspective, these signings are an indication of the kind of cricket we want to play here at Barbados, and I’m confident going into the drafts that we’re building a talented and dynamic squad to vie for the title this season,” added the 54-year-old Penney.

The Royals will have five more spots to fill at the CPL 2022 player draft with details of these picks released during the draft show on July 7.

The Barbados Royals have won the CPL title twice — in 2014 and 2019. Recently, the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals invested and acquired stakes in the team which was earlier known as Barbados Tridents.

Barbados Royals Squad: Retained players: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan (Overseas), Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young.

Newly Signed players: Quinton de Kock (overseas), David Miller (overseas), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas), Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch (Overseas)

Other 5 players will be selected from the CPL 2022 Player Draft.