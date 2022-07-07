CPL 2022: Caribbean Premier League Draft: Full List Of Players, Full Squads, Released, Retained Players

The biggest move of the draft saw Shai Hope sign for the Guyana Amazon Warriors where he will join Ronsford Beaton and Veerasammy Permaul, according to a media release from the Cricket West Indies.

Rahkeem Cornwall has moved from the Saint Lucia Kings to join the Barbados Royals. The Royals also picked up exciting young batter Teddy Bishop and seamer Nyeem Young.

The Jamaica Tallawahs picked up Trinidadian batter Amir Jangoo and experienced Barbadian seam bowler Raymon Reifer.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots re-drafted Joshua da Silva and Jon Russ Jaggesar and they have brought in Keacy Carty and Jaden Carmichael.



Saint Lucia Kings have picked up Ackeem Auguste who captained West Indies at the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup along with Preston McSween and Leroy Lugg.



Trinbago Knight Riders re-drafted the experienced Khary Pierre along with fellow Trinidadians Anderson Phillip and Terrence Hinds.

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots each have one overseas spot yet to be filled, these players will be announced in the coming weeks.

2. Key points

1. Qasim Akram will be with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots until September 12 when he will be replaced by Wanindu Hasaranga.



2. Ravi Rampaul will be with the Trinbago Knight Riders until September 12 when he will be replaced by Maheesh Theekshana.

3. Full Squads after CPL 2022 Player Draft

R denotes Retained players while S denotes new signings.

Barbados Royals: Quinto De Kock (S), Jason Holder (R), David Miller (S), Mujeeb ur Rahman (S), Obed McCoy (S), Kyle Mayers (R), Azam Khan (S), Hayden Walsh (R), Oshane Thomas (R), Rakheem Cornwall (Drafted), Devon Thomas (S), Joshua Bishop (Drafted), Justin Greaves (Drafted), Corbin Bosh (S), Nyeem Young (R), Teddy Bishop (Drafted), Ramon Simminds (Drafted).

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (R), Sandeep Lamichhane (S), Fabian Allen (S), Imad Wasim (S), Brandon King (S), Kennar Lewis (R), Mohammad Amir (S), Shamarh Brooks (R), Migael Pretorius (S), Chris Green (S), Raymon Reiffer (Drafted), Jamie Merchant (Drafted), Amir Jangoo (Drafted), Nicholson Gordon (Drafted), Kirk McKenzie (Drafted), Joshua James (Drafted).

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir (S), Shimron Hetmyer (R), Tabraiz Shamsi (S), Odean Smith (R), Romario Shepherd (R), Colin Ingram (S), Chandrapaul Hemraj (R), Shai Hope (Drafted), Paul Stirling (S), Heinrich Klaasen (S), Keemo Paul (S), Jermaine Blackwood (S), Gudakesh Motie (S), Veerasammy Permaul (Drafted), Ronsford Beaton (Drafted), Matthew Nandu (Drafted), Junior Sinclair (Drafted).

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo (R), Evin Lewis (R), Andre Fletcher (S), Wanindu Hasaranga (S), Sherfane Rutherford (R), Dwaine Pretorious (S), Darren Bravo (S), Sheldon Cottrell (R), Dominic Drakes (R), Dewald Brevis (S), Izharulhaq Naveed (S), Joshua Da Silva (Drafted), Jon Russ Jaggeswar (Drafted), Keacy Karty (Drafted), Kelvin Pittman (Drafted), Jaden Carmichael (Drafted), Qasim Akram (Signed).

St Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis (S), Tim David (S), Roston Chase (R), Johnson Charles (S), Kesrick Williams (R), David Wiese (S), Alzarri Joseph (R), Scott Kugeleijn (S), Mark Deyal (S), Jeavor Royal (R), Matthew Forde (Drafted), Leroy Lugg (Drafted), Preston McSween (Drafted), Larry Edwards (Drafted), Ackeem Auguste (Drafted), Rivaldo Clarke (Drafted).

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (R), Andre Russell (S), Sunil Narine (R), Nicholas Pooran (S), Colin Munro (S), Akeal Hosein (R), Maheesh Theekshana (S), Tim Seifert (S), Seekuge Prasanna (S), Jayden Seales (R), Ali Khan (S), Tion Webster (Retained), Khary Pierre (Drafted), Anderson Phillip (Drafted), Terrence Hinds (Drafted), Leonardo Julien (Drafted), Sharon Lewis (Drafted), Ravi Rampaul (S).