CPL 2022: JT vs TKR, Highlights: Jamaica Tallawahs down Trinbago Knight Riders to clinch third win

After Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field, Ravi Rampaul made early inroads by removing both Jamaica openers, Brandon King and Kennar Lewis. However, Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell led by example, hitting ten boundaries in his innings of 67 to take his side to 153/7 after 20 overs.

Powell combined with Raymon Reifer in a 90-run partnership stand to help their side. Sunil Narine bowled exceptionally well and was rewarded with the wickets of both Powell and Fabian Allen to restrict scoring in the final overs, with the Tallawahs setting a target of 154 to win.

Trinbago Knight Riders in turn lost the wickets of Sunil Narine and Tion Webster early on, and largely due to superb bowling spells from Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. They were unable to find any fluency as they consistently lost wickets, ending up on 119/8 and losing by 34 runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders once again utilised Narine at the top of the order but he was bowled in the first over by Amir. After Webster was run-out, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert attempted to rebuild but eventually both lost their wickets.

Amir struck again to remove Nicholas Pooran as the Knight Riders were unable to build any partnerships, with Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell also falling. In the end they scored 119/8, falling 34 runs short of their target.

Jamaica Tallawahs have now won three of their first four games, while Trinbago have lost two successive matches.

Brief scores:

Jamaica Tallawahs 153/ 7 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 67, Raymon Reiffer 28, Ravi Rampaul 3/40', Sunil Narine 2/11) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 119/ 8 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 29, Mohammad Amir 2/15, Imad Wasim 2/20) by 34 runs.

Man of the Match: Imad Wasim

Source: Media Release