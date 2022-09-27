CPL 2022 Playoffs: Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time Info

On Tuesday, Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Barbados Royals in the Qualifier 1. St Lucia Kings will be up against Jamaica Tallawahs in the Eliminator a day later.

Depending on the results of Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, the Qualifier 2 and the Final will be played on the subsequent days.

Here’s then the CPL 2022 playoffs schedule, teams, venue and live telecast and live streaming details along with IST Time.

Squads

Barbados Royals: Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Devon Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Harry Tector (temporary replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetymer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi/Shakib al Hasan, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Miguel Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shemar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua James.

St Lucia Kings: Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Faf du Plessis, Adam Hose (replaces Tim David), David Wiese, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Roshon Primus/Niroshan Dickwella.

2. CPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule

September 27: Qualifier 1: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals at Providence.

September 28: Eliminator: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings at Providence.

September 29: Qualifier 2: TBA vs TBA 2 at Providence

October 1, Final: TBA vs TBA at Providence.

3. CPL 2022 Playoffs Telecast, IST Time

Timing in India: The Qualifier 1 will start at 7.30 IST. But Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final will be played at 4.30 PM IST.

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks (Star Sports 2 /2HD)

Live Streaming: FanCode.