CPL 2022: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots announce overseas signings: Hasaranga, Dewald Brevis drafted in

Trinidad, July 5: The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have announced their overseas signings for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) which gets underway on August 31.
This
year
they
will
be
joined
by
Sri
Lankan
leg-spinner
Wanindu
Hasaranga.
Also
heading
to
the
Patriots
is
the
hugely
exciting
South
African
batter
Dewald
Brevis
who
has
impressed
for
the
Mumbai
Indians
at
the
Indian
Premier
League
(IPL
2022).
Hasaranga will be available after the first few matches of the Patriots season and Pakistani off-spinner Qasim Akram will be with the franchise until he arrives.
Akram led the Pakistan team which took part in the U19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year.
South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and Afghan leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed will be with the Patriots for their first appearances at the CPL 2022. The Patriots have one more overseas spot left to fill which will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Patriots will have five more spots to fill at the CPL 2022 draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday July (7).
St Kitts & Nevis Team: Retained players: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes.
New Signings: Andre Fletcher, Wanindu Hasaranga (Overseas), Dwaine Pretorious (Overseas), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis (Overseas), Izharulhaq Naveed (Overseas).
Remaining 5 slots will be filled through the CPL 2022 Player Draft.
