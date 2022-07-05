CPL 2022: Trinbago Knight Riders announce overseas signings; 5 more to join from CPL Players Draft

Colin Munro, the CPL’s leading overseas run scorer of all time, and fellow New Zealander Tim Seifert are back with the Knight Riders for the CPL 2022 tournament.

They will be joined by USA international Ali Khan who is with the Knight Riders for another year having first joined them in 2017.

Sri Lankan internationals Maheesh Theekshana and Seekkuge Prasanna round out the overseas signings for CPL 2022, with Prasanna rejoining the Knight Riders having been with the franchise in 2019.



The Knight Riders will have five more spots to fill at the CPL 2022 draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday (July 7).

“We are very happy with our overseas signings this year. The idea was to maintain the core of the team, while adding a few new resources to bolster the squad for CPL 2022," said Venky Mysore, Director of Trinbago Knight Riders.

Colin Munro, Ali Khan and Tim Seifert have all made significant contributions to TKR in the past and share a great bond with our local players and the franchise.



“We also look forward to welcoming the two Sri Lankans Seekkuge Prasanna and Maheesh Theekshana to complete our overseas roster for TKR this year.

“Seekkuge of course, has already represented us in 2019, and with Theekshana coming in, the squad for this upcoming edition is shaping up very nicely for us,” he said.

The Trinbago Knight Riders will have 5 more players to be picked from the CPL Players Draft 2022. The TKR are the most successful team in the CPL with fours titles.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Retained players: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seals, Tio Webster.

Newly signed players: Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro (Overseas), Maheesh Theekshana (Overseas), Tim Seifert (Overseas), Seekugae Prasanna (Overseas), Ali Khan (Overseas),