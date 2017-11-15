Ashes: England coach Bond talks up Overton for Gabba Test debut

Brisbane, November 15: Shane Bond has backed Craig Overton to make his Test debut at the Gabba next week after the paceman staked another strong claim on day one of England's final tour match ahead of the Ashes.

Overton took 2-32 from 18 overs and Chris Woakes starred with figures of 6-54 as the tourists reduced a Cricket Australia XI to 249-9 in Townsville on Wednesday (November 15).

The quick also claimed 3-15 against another Cricket Australia XI last week and looks set to take on Australia in Brisbane in the opening game of the five-match series.

England bowling consultant Bond thinks Overton can hit the ground running if he gets the nod to take on Steve Smith's side.

The former New Zealand fast bowler told BBC Sport: "Craig is ahead because we have a guy recuperating from injury,

"Jake is a little bit behind and Craig has come out and performed well."

The story of England's day in Townsville pic.twitter.com/Aj6YmqTikB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 15, 2017

Bond added: "I was pleased for Craig, that was a really good performance, He bowled 18 strong overs, used the short ball and created chances. He's building well and he'll certainly be ready for the Test match.

"He offers something different. He's not as quick, but he does get significant bounce.

"The Gabba is a bouncy wicket and he's the sort of bowler who could hustle the ball through at throat height.

"We're confident in his skill set. We know he's a good player. He has a fighting attitude and he like to get in people's faces. If he does that and plays his style of game, he'll go well."

Jonny Bairstow gave England a scare when he left the field on day one, but the wicketkeeper-batsman was able to return after only suffering a bruised finger.

Source: OPTA